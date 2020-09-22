UrduPoint.com
Opposition Playing Tactics To Avoid Corruption Cases: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:03 AM

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that Opposition parties were playing tactics to get rid of the corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that Opposition parties were playing tactics to get rid of the corruption cases.

Expressing these views in a private television channel programs, he said Opposition's demand for getting resignation from present leadership was just to avoid corruption and money laundering charges.

He advised the PML-N, leaders to resign from their slots If everything is unfair in the country. He made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would never come under pressure.

Fawad said that incumbent government came into power after heavy mandate of the people of Pakistan.

Criticizing the leadership of PML-N, he said members of PML-N are perturbed over the present situation and losing popularity among the masses.

Commenting over APC outcome, the minister said any move against the ruling party would fail.

