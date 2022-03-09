Opposition playing tactics to get NRO: Senator

Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Tuesday said that Opposition parties were playing tactics to get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Tuesday said that Opposition parties were playing tactics to get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would never grant any NRO or relief to corrupt leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said while talking to a news channel programme.

The government under the dynamic vision and leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to eliminate corruption from the society, he added.

He said the Opposition party leaders were frustrated because of less number for no-confidence move. He said the leaders of PPP and PML-N, would face defeat in no-confidence move.

He said that PTI government would complete five year with full support of coalition partners. He further stated that PTI candidates would win the general elections 2023 with thumping majority and formulate the government in Pakistan, for next five years.