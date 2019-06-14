Opposition playing to galleries by disrupting Senate proceedings: Shibli

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Fraz said the opposition, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), was playing with the galleries by not following the agenda of the House.

He said government has nothing to do with the arrests of former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz.

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq said government has launched a propaganda campaign against the opposition leaders.

He urged the government to implement resolutions unanimously passed by the upper house of the Parliament regarding the reference against judges of superior judiciary.

He announced a token walkout from the Senate to protest arrest of opposition leaders and not implementing resolutions.

Earlier, Senator Sherry Rehman demanded issuance of production orders of former president Asif Ali Zardai to give him an opportunity to represent his constituency.

Strongly criticizing the government for arresting former President Asif Ali Zardari on the occasion of presenting Federal budget in the National Assembly, she said opposition leadership was being harassed. She said president Asif Ali Zardari was in the country and regularly attending the court proceedings.