UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Playing To Galleries By Disrupting Senate Proceedings: Shibli

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 12:34 PM

Opposition playing to galleries by disrupting Senate proceedings: Shibli

Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Fraz said the opposition, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), was playing with the galleries by not following the agenda of the House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Fraz said the opposition, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), was playing with the galleries by not following the agenda of the House.

He said government has nothing to do with the arrests of former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz.

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq said government has launched a propaganda campaign against the opposition leaders.

He urged the government to implement resolutions unanimously passed by the upper house of the Parliament regarding the reference against judges of superior judiciary.

He announced a token walkout from the Senate to protest arrest of opposition leaders and not implementing resolutions.

Earlier, Senator Sherry Rehman demanded issuance of production orders of former president Asif Ali Zardai to give him an opportunity to represent his constituency.

Strongly criticizing the government for arresting former President Asif Ali Zardari on the occasion of presenting Federal budget in the National Assembly, she said opposition leadership was being harassed. She said president Asif Ali Zardari was in the country and regularly attending the court proceedings.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Protest Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sherry Rehman Parliament Budget Superior Pakistan Peoples Party From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

UVAS holds National Training Workshop on “Produc ..

6 minutes ago

Huawei Climbs in BrandZ Rankings of the World’s ..

10 minutes ago

Punjab govt allocates Rs 279b for health sector

6 minutes ago

4-year old baby dies of polio in Depalpur

6 minutes ago

Pakistan National Council of the Arts to organize ..

6 minutes ago

Woodgate handed Middlesbrough manager's job

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.