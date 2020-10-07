UrduPoint.com
Opposition Playing With National Interests In Garb Of Politics: CM

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

Opposition playing with national interests in garb of politics: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition was playing with national interests in the garb of politics aiming at protecting their personal interests.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he regretted that the elements trying to spread anarchy through their negative politics did not want development of the country.

They were committing enmity with the people as the opposition wanted to make the country hostage of poverty and darkness, he said and added that the opposition had no concern with public issues and future of those creating hue and cry was dark like their present.

He said that every conspiracy against the development journey would be foiled with public support. The past rulers set new corruption records and a new scandal was revealed each day during the previous tenure, he added.

Usman Buzdar asserted that the incumbent government was most transparent in the history of the country and credit went to the PTI government that not a single corruption scandal had surfaced during the last two years.

The country was now moving towards development and new records of public service had beenset. The country was on its way to development and prosperity under the leadership of PrimeMinister Imran Khan, he concluded.

