UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Playing With People's Lives By Violating Corona SOPs :Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:17 PM

Opposition playing with people's lives by violating corona SOPs :Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition parties are playing with the lives of people only for their personal motive as the threat of spreading further coronavirus cannot be ruled out through public gathering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition parties are playing with the lives of people only for their personal motive as the threat of spreading further coronavirus cannot be ruled out through public gathering.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the CM said that continuous implementation on the preventive measures was in the interest of the people. "Citizens should maintain social distancing to protect their lives," he added.

He said that corona was a national issue and unfortunately opposition was trying to politicise it.

The CM said that the number of active cases of corona had been increased by 2016 in the province.

During the last 24 hours, 130 corona cases had been reported and 2 patients had died, he said.

He said that 2283 patients had been died in the province so far while 11672 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and 1419284 tests had been conducted in the province altogether.

Whereas, 97002 patients had been recovered out of 101301 corona patients, he concluded.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Died 2016 Opposition Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler lauded for preserving rare Arab docu ..

51 minutes ago

Klopp defends Liverpool from power grab accusation ..

2 minutes ago

Brexit trade talks are 'over' unless EU shifts: Jo ..

2 minutes ago

PCCA imposes fine on Qatar Airlines for violating ..

2 minutes ago

Qureshi, Saudi minister discuss bilateral cooperat ..

4 minutes ago

Employees of FUUAST getting uninterrupted medical ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.