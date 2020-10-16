(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition parties are playing with the lives of people only for their personal motive as the threat of spreading further coronavirus cannot be ruled out through public gathering.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the CM said that continuous implementation on the preventive measures was in the interest of the people. "Citizens should maintain social distancing to protect their lives," he added.

He said that corona was a national issue and unfortunately opposition was trying to politicise it.

The CM said that the number of active cases of corona had been increased by 2016 in the province.

During the last 24 hours, 130 corona cases had been reported and 2 patients had died, he said.

He said that 2283 patients had been died in the province so far while 11672 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and 1419284 tests had been conducted in the province altogether.

Whereas, 97002 patients had been recovered out of 101301 corona patients, he concluded.