Opposition Plays Blame-game: Ali Nawaz

Opposition plays blame-game: Ali Nawaz

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority(CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan on Friday said that opposition political parties took U-Turns for their political gains but did nothing for the service of masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority(CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan on Friday said that opposition political parties took U-Turns for their political gains but did nothing for the service of masses.

Talking to a private news channel he stated both the opposition parties kept misguiding the nation against the government as PTI's victory in general election was indigestible for them.

He further said opposition should raise the question regarding political policies in the cabinet rather criticizing the past and personality of the premier.

"People are not unaware of the current situation as when the country and its people need political parties to stand with them, the PLMN's leadership was in London,"he remarked.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

