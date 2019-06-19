Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi said on Wednesday Sindh assembly had first time witnessed the strong and tough opposition for the provincial assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi said on Wednesday Sindh assembly had first time witnessed the strong and tough opposition for the provincial assembly.

While talking to a private news channel he said that PTI in Sindh Assembly played constructive role to bring up the major problems, adding PTI raised the issues of solid waste management along with the provision of enough clean drinking water for the citizens.

In replying to a question he said Pakistan People's Party was failed to provide clean drinking water to the city since 2008,adding Karachi required 1200 million gallon water but received 400 million gallon water only, he commented.

PTI has not yet mobilized the masses against the provincial government for the provision of clean water, he said.

Reasonable demands would be heard by the Federal government as Prime Minister Imran Khan was eager to sought out practical solution to eliminate the city's long standing issues on urgent basis,he said.