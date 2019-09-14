UrduPoint.com
Opposition Plays Only Politics: PTI Leader

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 03:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar while criticizing the Opposition parties on Saturday, said at this crucial time when the globe was looking for the solution of decade-old burning dispute of Kashmir, the Opposition was just busy leveling allegations against the government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said from day one under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was emphasizing to root out the corruption from all the national departments, adding, it came into power with the slogan to make 'corruption free Pakistan' and has taken initiatives in this regard.

He further said the Opposition parties started criticizing the government when it wanted to bring reforms in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws to facilitate the business community as it would help to improve the worsened condition of national exchequer.

He said, "the accountability process continues against leaders of PML-N and PPP under NAB laws which are formed during the previous tenures and the NAB is taking actions according to its laws and the government has nothing to do with its matters".

