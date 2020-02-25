UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 02:37 PM

Opposition plays petty politics: Andleeb Abbas

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas said on Tuesday that PMLN's spokespersons always mislead masses by their leaders' nominal honesty despite long absence of Sharif brothers on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas said on Tuesday that PMLN's spokespersons always mislead masses by their leaders' nominal honesty despite long absence of Sharif brothers on medical grounds.

Talking to a private news channel she stated PPP and PMLN kept the political tradition of personal gains intact as the both parties started blaming each other if any of them turn around.

Nine months ago PMLN's leaders did shout at the government and requested the judiciary for letting Mian Nawaz Sharif travel to London as he was pretending to fight with multiple chronicle diseases simultaneously, she said.

"But now playing it as a political card to defame PTI as PMLN's spokespersons trying to create ambiguity against the ruling party by asking,"why did it let a corrupt leader fly out of the country," she remarked.

