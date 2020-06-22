Opposition plays petty politics on corona: Waleed Iqbal

Senator Waleed Iqbal on Monday said federal and provincial governments were always on the same page regarding all national interests and after 18th amendment provincial governments should try hard to improve their health systems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Senator Waleed Iqbal on Monday said Federal and provincial governments were always on the same page regarding all national interests and after 18th amendment provincial governments should try hard to improve their health systems.

While talking to a private news channel he said during National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) daily meeting, the provincial representatives were participating on regular basis to inform the actual conditions of the public hospitals in their respective provinces.

He further said Pakistan Peoples Party's political statements against the government was merely a tactic to grab the attention of masses.

Opposition and other negative elements kept defaming Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf government while doing wrong interpretation of Prime Minister address on novel corona, he added.

'' I request people and propaganda makers to listen prime minister's full speech, adding, he raised basic issues and advised people to adapt safety measures against novel virus,'' he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan quoted the latest researches on COVID-19 saying definitely it was highly contagious and only people with strong immunity system could combat the illness,he mentioned.

''Doctors are still advising to maintain social distance and avoid cluster gatherings, then why opposition is creating an issue on his serious speech '' he remarked.