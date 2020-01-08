UrduPoint.com
Opposition Plays Politics Of Point Scoring: Malika Bukhari

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 12:50 PM

Opposition plays politics of point scoring: Malika Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Member of National Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Barrister Malika Bukhari said on Wednesday opposition always had displayed lack of political wisdom by giving false statements on media to mislead the masses.

Talking to a private news channel, she stated positive and constructive argument in the cabinet over national issues was the real beauty of democracy while the opposition believed in point scoring as not a single member of opposition ever raised issues of masses' welfare.

PPP and PMLN had been in the politics for last many decades but were failed to produce mature politicians,she mentioned.

Both parties had cheated the nation in the name of democracy rather they had tried to build their own monarchs instead, as they brought up their children to be their successors in the politics, she added.

