PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Information Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shaukat Yusafzai has said that it were the opposition parties who played politics over the health of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

"The government if wanted could have created hurdles in departure of Nawaz Sharif to London for medical procedure but it didn't do so on humanitarian ground", the Minster said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Minister further said "we pray for the good health of Nawaz Sharif however it were the children who left him (Sharif) in the time of need.

" He said even no one from Sharif family was ready to give guarantee on behalf of Nawaz Sharif but respecting the court's order the government allowed him to go abroad for medical checkup.

Regarding JUI-F's Plan-B, the Minister said all plans of Maulana were meant to fail as he had no agenda or issue to play politics on adding he (Maulana) should patiently wait for next election.

The Minister maintained that NAB was an independent entity and can conduct inquiry into BRT project as we have nothing on our hands to fear from.