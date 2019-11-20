UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Plays Politics On Sharif's Health:Information Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shaukat Yusafzai

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:24 PM

Opposition plays politics on Sharif's health:Information Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shaukat Yusafzai

Information Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shaukat Yusafzai has said that it were the opposition parties who played politics over the health of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Information Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shaukat Yusafzai has said that it were the opposition parties who played politics over the health of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

"The government if wanted could have created hurdles in departure of Nawaz Sharif to London for medical procedure but it didn't do so on humanitarian ground", the Minster said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Minister further said "we pray for the good health of Nawaz Sharif however it were the children who left him (Sharif) in the time of need.

" He said even no one from Sharif family was ready to give guarantee on behalf of Nawaz Sharif but respecting the court's order the government allowed him to go abroad for medical checkup.

Regarding JUI-F's Plan-B, the Minister said all plans of Maulana were meant to fail as he had no agenda or issue to play politics on adding he (Maulana) should patiently wait for next election.

The Minister maintained that NAB was an independent entity and can conduct inquiry into BRT project as we have nothing on our hands to fear from.

Related Topics

Election Nawaz Sharif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau London Family All From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says to Fo ..

12 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.51 a barrel T ..

11 minutes ago

China releases 30-meter-resolution global forest c ..

13 seconds ago

S.Korea urges Japan to take measures for resolving ..

15 seconds ago

Russia Registers 26 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

16 seconds ago

China summons U.S. Embassy official to lodge prote ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.