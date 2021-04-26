UrduPoint.com
Opposition Politicising Corona Situation To Gain Mileage: Chief Minister

Mon 26th April 2021 | 09:10 PM

Opposition politicising corona situation to gain mileage: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday regretted that the opposition was using the corona situation for its political gains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday regretted that the opposition was using the corona situation for its political gains.

In a statement, the CM asserted that every effort was being made by the government to deal with the third corona wave, adding that the number of ventilators and oxygen beds had been increased in the hospitals to facilitate the patients.

Regrettably, the opposition was trying to achieve mundane political mileage over the corona issue, he added.

However, those distancing the people in the corona pandemic had been isolated, he added.

The CM regretted the PDM had busted a gut to spread coronavirus by holding public meetings during the pandemic. This selfish cabal played with the lives of the people to gain some political benefits which proved the impassive opposition had no regard for the lives of the people.

Those who did not care for the health and safety of the people, during the pandemic, had become a symbol of disgrace, concluded the CM.

