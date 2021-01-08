UrduPoint.com
Opposition Politicising Machh Incident For Point-scoring: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 10:27 PM

Opposition politicising Machh incident for point-scoring: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday castigated the opposition parties for politicizing the tragic Machh incident to gain political mileage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday castigated the opposition parties for politicizing the tragic Machh incident to gain political mileage.

Such people were insensitive and inhumane, who even did not refrain from political point-scoring on tragic incidents, he said in a statement.

Shibli Faraz lamented�that�the political orphans of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) were doing politics on the bodies of slain Hazara coal miners.

"Maryam Nawaz will have to tell the nation as why she had not condoled with the families of the martyrs of Model Town, Lahore, who were brutally murdered during the tenure of her uncle as Punjab chief minister," he added.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his recent address, had used the word 'blackmailing' for those, who played politics over every issue. He equally shared the grief and pain of the bereaved families of slain Hazara colliers and considered it the government's foremost responsibility to provide them justice.

The prime minister had taken exemplary steps for the betterment of poor and oppressed segments of the society, he added.

