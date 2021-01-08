Opposition politicising Machh incident : PTI leader

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said the opposition parties shedding crocodile's tears over the Machh incident in order to gain political mileage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said the opposition parties shedding crocodile's tears over the Machh incident in order to gain political mileage.

Talking to the media here on Friday, Qureshi said the people of Pakistan knew well that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamaat-e-Ulema-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) plundered the country when they were in the power.

"They were responsible for the difficult circumstances through which the country's people were passing," he said. Qureshi said the country's economy had improved despite the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic.

Pakistan's Currency had also improved and the inflation had began to decrease, he added. "But the elements which desire to see mayhem in Pakistan were creating non-issues," he said.