Opposition politicized national issues: CM Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the opposition to politicize the national issue like corona.

He said that opposition leaders have proved that they do not care for the public and these people have always promoted the politics of chaos and vested interest.

Their ruthless attitude shows that for them human lives have no value, he observed.

Usman Buzdar said that opposition has always exhibited irresponsible behaviour on every important issue including corona. Opposition has proved that their politics is not based on any principle or ideology, the CM said and added that negativepolitics has been exposed in front of whole nation.