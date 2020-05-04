UrduPoint.com
Opposition Politicizing Tiger Corona Force - Apolitical Voluntary Entity: Usman Dar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 06:37 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Monday said the Corona Tiger Force was an apolitical voluntary organization, which was being politicized by the opposition without understanding its terms of reference

It was unfortunate that the Sindh government had refused to utilize the services of Corona Tiger Force, which created to help the local administration at the grassroots level in the fight against coronavirus.

Addressing a news conference here, the SAPM said the Sialkot district administration had written a letter to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif to lead the Tiger Force in the district, but he had given no reply so far.

Usman Dar said with the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Corona Tiger Force had become active across the country. It would provide support to the organizations involved in the fight against the deadly virus at the grassroots level, but it was strange that the Pakistan Peoples Party government in Sindh had refused to use its services.

He said on the request of prime minister, the youth had become part of the Tiger Force. Some 154,000 youth had registered them for the Force from Sindh, while their total number across the country was one million.

He said the registered youth included engineers, teachers, lawyers, and people from all walks of life, including retired members of the Armed Forces.

He said the Tiger Force volunteers would be given a special identification number via an electronic chip. The Force would work at the provincial, district, tehsil and union council levels, he said, adding the elected representatives at the district, tehsil and union council levels would join the Tigers Force Committee. The Force would have the full patronage and support of the administration.

