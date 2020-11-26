Opposition prefers selfish politics over people safety & health in pandemic

Minister for Labour and Culture , Shoukat Yousafzai on Tuesday said that opposition alliance of 11 parties was playing with lives and health of people by holding rallies at times when second wave of Coronavirus at its peak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Labour and Culture , Shoukat Yousafzai on Tuesday said that opposition alliance of 11 parties was playing with lives and health of people by holding rallies at times when second wave of Coronavirus at its peak.

He said that presently beds in coronavirus wards were full to it's capacity and more patients were on oxygen supplement and ventilators showing severity of pandemic.

He criticized Pakistan Democratic Movement for hatching conspiracies against elected government and doing selfish politics at the cost of peoples lives.

He said that ironically opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party demanded lockdown during first wave of coronavirus but now holding rallies despite calls by doctors to people and politicians to follow the precautionary measures strictly to avoid being infected.

In a statement , he said that the country was facing many challenges including economic fallout of Coronavirus pandemic but the opposition alliance was busy in protecting corruption of two former ruling families.

"Political parties rejected by people in elections are now maligning state institutions and want chaos ", he said.

Shoukat Yousafzai said that opposition only wanted disturbance and chaos in the country.

He termed the opposition parties rallies as totally flop show to attract common people.

Shoukat Yousafzai said that opposition parties should first tell the nation for what purpose they holding rallies.

Shoukat Yousafzai said that PTI single handedly pull large crowds and held huge rallies with public support but 11- parties opposition parties gather only ten thousand people in Peshawar rally.