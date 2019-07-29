Opposition pretending to avoid accountability, people wants to see corrupt politician in jail: Shaukat Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Monday said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should not dream of forming government again because people want to see corrupt politicians in jail

Maulana Fazlur Rehman is crying as he is out from the parliament for first time. Opposition failed badly on July 25 and also in vain to gather two thousand people against government. He said that the graph of Bilawal and Maryam Nawaz is declining rapidly among people after their meeting.

He said this while responding to the statements of Bilawal Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Shaukat Yousafzai said the opposition is frustrated because they knew that public will never support their negative propaganda.

He said that they all are pretending to avoid accountability but they will face accountability at every cost.

The minister said that the politics of Maulana Fazlur Rehman is end so that's why he use such language regarding PTI government. He said that the government will never frightened from the political threats of JUIF Chief.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that government has given open field to opposition and show their power against government.