UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Propagating Of Change In Punjab: Usman Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

Opposition propagating of change in Punjab: Usman Dar

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Friday after the failure of minus-one propaganda in the federation, now the opposition was propagating of change in Punjab.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the tree plantation drive in the Divisional Public school here, he said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was not going anywhere and the province would make progress under his leadership.

"I don't want to talk about Rana Sanaullah", he said.

The SAPM said clean and green campaign under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was progressing swiftly.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Rana SanaUllah Progress Media Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

47 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

2 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

3 hours ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

3 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.