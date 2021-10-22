Opposition protest an attempt of self-projection: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed opposition's protest an attempt of self-projection, saying that the opposition parties have lost their credibility among masses

In a statement, he said there was no room for agitational politics and the opposition was only deceiving masses in the garb of protest against price-hike.

In fact, added the chief minister, the power-hungry opposition's approach was contrary to the national interests as it has no regard for the masses.

The CM said the government was fully aware of problems of common man and every step was being taken to resolve them. The district price control committees have been activated to stabilise the prices and sustained efforts will be continued to control prices, he added.