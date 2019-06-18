UrduPoint.com
Opposition Protest Non-issuance Of Production Order Of Zardari

Faizan Hashmi 52 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:02 PM

Opposition protest non-issuance of production order of Zardari

The opposition parties including Pakistan People Party's lawmakers here Tuesday staged protest in Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly against non-issuance of production order of Asif Ali Zardari

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The opposition parties including Pakistan People Party's lawmakers here Tuesday staged protest in Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly against non-issuance of production order of Asif Ali Zardari.

The opposition lawmakers gathered in front of the speaker's dice and chanted slogans against non- issuance of production order of former President Asif Ali Zardari who was in NAB custody due to fake account case.

Finance Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Taimour Salim Khan Jhagra continued presentation of the present PTI led Government first budget for financial year 2019-20 aimed opposition's uproar.

The opposition lawmakers including PPP's MPA Nighat Orakzai and others demanded from Speaker National Assembly to issue production order of Asif Zardari.

