Opposition protests against development, prosperity: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Mohibullah Khan Monday said the joint opposition cannot overshadow the vision of prosperity and development of Prime Minister Imran Khan as the latter enjoys the support of nation

Talking to various delegations at his residence, he said the journey of prosperity and development would continue more vigorously and nobody would be allowed to hamper this process.

He said certain political parties have come together to interrupt the on-going development process by provoking the masses against the government.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would foil the nefarious designs of such political forces with support of masses and steer the country on path of development and prosperity.