Opposition Protests Against Non-issuance Of MNAs' Production Orders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th September, 2019) Opposition parties on Thursday staged protest outside the Parliament House in Islamabad against continuous detentions and non-issuance of production orders of the detainees.According to details, the opposition has set up a camp outside the parliament and said that new phase of media trial has started against them.The opposition members said that they are not afraid of jails.