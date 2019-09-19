Opposition protests against non-issuance of MNAs' production orders

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th September, 2019) Opposition parties on Thursday staged protest outside the Parliament House in Islamabad against continuous detentions and non-issuance of production orders of the detainees.According to details, the opposition has set up a camp outside the parliament and said that new phase of media trial has started against them.The opposition members said that they are not afraid of jails.