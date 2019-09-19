UrduPoint.com
Opposition Protests Against Non-issuance Of MNAs' Production Orders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:30 PM

Opposition protests against non-issuance of MNAs' production orders

Opposition parties on Thursday staged protest outside the Parliament House in Islamabad against continuous detentions and non-issuance of production orders of the detainees

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th September, 2019) Opposition parties on Thursday staged protest outside the Parliament House in Islamabad against continuous detentions and non-issuance of production orders of the detainees.According to details, the opposition has set up a camp outside the parliament and said that new phase of media trial has started against them.The opposition members said that they are not afraid of jails.

