Opposition pursuing agenda contrary to national interest: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday regretted that the opposition was pursuing an agenda that was contrary to the national interest and said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) not interested in national development.

In a statement, he said the people need development and prosperity, instead of anarchy.

However, the opposition had disappointed the people on every national issue, he maintained.

The CM said that opposition had wasted its energies on lip-service, and emphasized that there was no room for the politics of anarchy.

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition should understand that people could not be served with hollow slogans.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was standing with the people firmly and it wouldcontinue to stand with the masses in future as well, he added.