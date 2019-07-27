Opposition pursuing personal agenda: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, through its vision and ideology, will transform Pakistan into a progressing and developing country

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said the people did not want politics of unrest and they had rejected the politics of the opposition parties.

He said the nation had complete confidence in the policies of the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The CM regretted the opposition parties were pursuing only their personal agendas and that was why they failed to gather people to hold protest rallies against the government recently.

Usman Buzdar said the opposition leader should remember that the people of Pakistan were well aware of the current situation of the country and that was why, they were supporting the PTI government.