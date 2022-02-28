Opposition pursuing politics of anarchy: Ali Muhammad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday said holding a peaceful protest was the constitutional right of every citizen but the opposition was constantly pursuing a policy of chaos and anarchy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said despite of continuously ruling in Sindh, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had failed to deliver as infrastructure in the health and education sectors had been destroyed.

The minister said people were deprived of basic facilities including health, transport and clean drinking water as Sindh were left at the mercy of the tanker mafia.

He said opposition parties were staging a drama to get relief for its leaders from the corruption cases as mostly cases were going to mature against them.They were trying to get National Reconciliation Ordinance(NRO) from the government but they would not succeed in it.

Ali Muhammad said the opposition was using different tactics but the incumbent government was not worried about their dramas which were being staged every day.