Opposition put national interest at stake: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that the opposition put the national interest at stake by engaging themselves in a preposterous agenda of weakening the country.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that the opposition should realise that the public had rejected their treacherous stance, adding that the opposition, from day one, had put a question mark on its repute by engaging itself in negative politics.

He said that the corrupt elements had been helpless in front of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that those who were chanting hollow slogans today had emptied the national exchequer in the past and such element could not hoodwink the nation any more as their incompetency and corrupt faces had been exposed before the public.

The CM said that Pakistan is passing through critical phase; therefore, preference of the opposition parties should be national interest, instead of negative politics. But, regretted the CM, they were still giving priority to their personal interests. He said that these parties had no agenda of progress and prosperity of Pakistan, adding that the rejected elements were not even loyal to each other.

He said it's not time for negative politics but to promote unity and harmony consensus, adding that there was dire need that the opposition parties reconsider their behaviour.

He said that the alliance of opposition parties was made only to safeguard their personal interests and protect their looted money.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan rectified the shortcomings of previous regimes and put the country on the road to progress. He said that these elements were confused to see the country moving in the right direction, adding that the people know that same parties destroyed the national economy when they were in power; therefore, these elements were trying to create hurdles in the development and progress of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan is facing internal and external challenges.

The CM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking wise and brave decisions in the national interest. The era of loot and plunder would never come again and under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan would find its destination.