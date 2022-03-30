UrduPoint.com

Opposition Puts National Interest At Stake For Personal Gains: CM Buzdar

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 09:42 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the opposition had put the national interests at stake for personal gains however no conspiracy against the PTI government would succeed as it had only served the masses

He said this during meeting with Provincial Ministers, PML-N MPA Ashraf Ansari and other elected representatives.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest and political situation came under discussion in the meeting.

The CM talking on this occasion, said that he never allowed personal interest to prevail upon national interest.

Usman Buzdar vowed that he was standing by Prime Minister Imran Khan and would continue to do so.

Those who met included Hamid Yar Hiraj, Khayal Ahmed Kastro, Sami Ullah Chaudhry, Rana Shahbaz Ahmed, Ghazeen Abbasi, Syed Raza Bukhari, Mahinder Paul Singh, Sardar Ahmed Ali Dreshak and others.

Chief Whip Punjab Assembly / MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Tahir Bashir Cheema, Raza Dreshak were also present on this occasion.

