Opposition Rahbar Committee announces to continue sit-in

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Opposition's Rahbar Committee on Thursday announced to continue their sit-in despite bad weather condition and persistent rains

Talking to media persons, convener Rahbar Committee Akram Khan Durrani said that all the members of Rahbar Committee had unanimously decided to continue "Azadi March" sit-in.

He said that within two days, next plan would be announced in that regard. He claimed that the workers were determined, to stay here for months.

Meanwhile, 50 per cent of the protesters of JUI-F returned to their homes due to inclement weather conditions and heavy rainfall in the Federal capital.

The protesters talking to APP, said that the workers of Awami National Party and other parties had already left the venue and only Ansarul islam workers were still committed to stay.