UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Rallies Meant To Protect Corrupt Leaders: Babar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 10:33 PM

Opposition rallies meant to protect corrupt leaders: Babar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Monday said the rallies of opposition parties were meant to protect their corrupt leaders allegedly involved in looting the national exchequer ruthlessly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Monday said the rallies of opposition parties were meant to protect their corrupt leaders allegedly involved in looting the national exchequer ruthlessly.

Talking to a private news channel, he said they were applying gimmicks on incumbent government to get an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) but their efforts would go in vain as the government was committed to bring these looters to justice.

Babar criticized opposition parties seeking production orders for their corrupt leaders from the National Assembly speaker to whom they accused of being elected from the fake assembly.

He said Pakistan's enemies were trying to disrupt the peace of the country but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

He accused opposition parties for holding activities favoring country's enemies. The opposition's anti-state statements were supporting and promoting Pakistan's enemies narrative, he added.

The SAPM said the patriotic people could not tolerate those who were sitting abroad and trying to malign the national institutions.

Replying to a question, he said the government had expedited the process to bring Nawaz Sharif back to the country.

He said the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were consistently using their language against the national institutions, adding two PDM leaders were not calling themselves as Pakistani.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Nawaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Babar Awan From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

US Charges 10 People in Alleged Russian Smuggling ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Daily Gas Supplies to China Exceeded Cont ..

7 minutes ago

Federal Youth Authority launches youth sessions as ..

35 minutes ago

Klopp promises to wait on Van Dijk like a 'good wi ..

7 minutes ago

Wales to become first European territory to re-ent ..

7 minutes ago

Earthquake of 3.9 intensity jolts Mirpur, adjoinin ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.