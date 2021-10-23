Opposition rallies, protest a futile activity: Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed the opposition's rallies and protest a futile and meaningless activity, saying that neither these elements have been sincere with people in the past nor they will be in future

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed the opposition's rallies and protest a futile and meaningless activity, saying that neither these elements have been sincere with people in the past nor they will be in future.

The chief minister said that the opposition should realise the seriousness of the current circumstances and avoid spreading chaos. Buzdar condemned the opposition's attempt to divide the nation in such a critical situation and said that the opposition did not care about the people or the country.

These elements were only putting national interests at stake just for gaining political millage. The present scenario demanded unity, brotherhood and solidarity as there was no room for the politics of self-interest in the current circumstances.

Those who were doing politics of self-interest should regain their senses, he said adding the opposition should refrain itself for spreading anarchy.