Opposition Rally A Flop Show : Shoukat Yousafzai

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 01:01 PM

Opposition rally a flop show : Shoukat Yousafzai

Minister for Labour and Culture Shoukat Yousafzai termed the opposition parties rally in Gujranwala as totally flop show to attract common people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Labour and Culture Shoukat Yousafzai termed the opposition parties rally in Gujranwala as totally flop show to attract common people.

In a video message,he said that opposition parties should first tell the nation for what purpose the rally was held.

He said Nawaz sharif called him a lion but he was sitting in London instead of coming country to face corruption charges.

He said a convicted person from abroad was a conspiracy against elected government.

Shoukat Yousafzai said that PTI single handedly pull large crowds and held huge rallies with public support but 11- parties opposition parties failed to fill a sports ground.

He said people have rejected narrative of the opposition because they only wanted NRO for stopping accountability process.

Shoukat Yousafzai condemned slang language used during speeches reflecting frustration of the opposition parties.

