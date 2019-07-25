Opposition rally fizzled out in Peshawar

The people of Peshawar have rejected the rally of joint opposition staged on occasion of completion of first anniversary of July 25, 2018 election and termed it a political gimmick to save their sagging popularity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The people of Peshawar have rejected the rally of joint opposition staged on occasion of completion of first anniversary of July 25, 2018 election and termed it a political gimmick to save their sagging popularity.

"People of Peshawar distanced themselves from the opposition rally as they wanted resolution of their problems instead of wasting time in agitational politics," PTI leader and Nazim Bahadar Khan while talking to APP.

Commenting on the opposition rally, the PTI leader said participation of few thousand people in the joint opposition rally have exposed tall claims of ANP, PMLN, PPP and JUIF of being custodians of people's rights as all these parties have completely failed to address masses' problems during their respective regimes.

He said July 25, 2018 was a historic day in the country's parliamentary history as on this day people of Pakistan had rejected the politics of loot and plunder and voted in favour of PTI for its good performance in KP.

Bahadar Khan said PTI has broken politics of status-quo of PMLN and PPP and gave new hope to people of Pakistan.

The PTI leader maintained that the country's debt has swelled to a whopping Rs24,000 billion in the past ten years and people wanted to know from PPP and PMLN leadership where this huge amount was utilized.

The PTI leader said one year ago on this day people of Pakistan have rejected the politics of loot and plunders.

He said Prime Minister has formed a high powered debt commission to probe 10 years of corruption and to unmask elements who looted the money.

The PTI leader said Pakistan could not make progress unless scourge of corruption was completely wiped out from the society. He urged opposition to sit together with Government to take the country out of existing challenges and expedite pace of economic development.

Misal Khan, a retired Information Officer said Pakistan can't afford political instability and mandate of political parties should be respected.

He said PTI has won the 2018 general elections with clear majority and its mandate should be honoured by the opposition parties to implement its election manifesto and address people's problems.

He said people will decide about performance of PTI in KP, Punjab and Centre, PPP in Sindh and allied parties in Balochistan in 2023 elections.

Sumbul Riaz, senior economist termed agitation harmful for economic and foreign investment.

She said prime minister has boldly projected Pakistan's stance during his recent successful visit to US and President Trump offer of mediation on Kashmir dispute was a big diplomatic achievement of Pakistan as it has internationalized this core issue.

She said Pakistan's economy was moving upward trajectory now and political stability was imperative for strengthening of economy, alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for people.