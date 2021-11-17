UrduPoint.com

Opposition Ready To Give Suggestions On Legislation: Asad Mehmood

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 03:51 PM

Opposition ready to give suggestions on legislation: Asad Mehmood

Parliamentary Leader of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Pakistan (JUI-F) in the National Assembly Asad Mehmood on Wednesday said that his party was ready to give suggestions on bills, scheduled to be tabled in the joint session of the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Leader of Jamiat Ulema-e islam Pakistan (JUI-F) in the National Assembly Asad Mehmood on Wednesday said that his party was ready to give suggestions on bills, scheduled to be tabled in the joint session of the Parliament.

Speaking in the House he said "We are ready to give suggestions on the bills the government is going to table in the joint session of the parliament".

"I am extending an invitation to the government for dialogue on all the bills." He said that opposition parties were working for the strengthening of the parliament and democracy.

He said that his party and other opposition parties were also in favor to give voting rights to the overseas Pakistanis. He asked the chair to delay the legislation and evolve consensus on all the bills.

He also advised the government to take on board all the political parties on the issues presently confronted to the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

