Opposition Refuses To Withdraw No-trust Motion Against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:24 PM

Opposition refuses to withdraw no-trust motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani

The opposition parties on Thursday conducted a joint meeting under the supervision of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Raja Zafarul Haq and discussed removal of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th July, 2019) The opposition parties on Thursday conducted a joint meeting under the supervision of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Raja Zafarul Haq and discussed removal of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.During the meeting, the members refused to withdraw no-confidence motion against chairman of the upper house of the Parliament and decided to continue with it.Rehbar Committee' - the anti-government alliance of the opposition parties - had nominated NP's Hasil Bizenjo as its candidate for the chairmanship of the Senate.The committee convener Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) leader Akram Khan Durrani said, "All opposition parties will vote for Bizenjo," adding that after much analysis of the current political situation this decision was taken.The opposition parties also mulled over the Names of Mir Kabir Khan and Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senators Raja Zafarul Haq and Pervez Rashid for the post.

Sources told that joint opposition parties have the required majority in the Senate to de-seat the senate chairman - as in the 104-member house, from the current 103 members; the support of only 53 senators is required for the senate chairmanship.

The opposition parties collectively have the support of 65 senators.Afterwards, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had submitted a no-confidence motion against Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla - belonging to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).PTI Senator Shibli Faraz submitted the no-confidence motion signed by 26 senators in the Senate secretariat.Shibli Faraz said that the opposition parties should have taken care of the post they are holding before submitting the resolution against Sadiq Sanjrani.

