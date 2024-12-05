Opposition regrets failure of provincial government to address violence in Kurram

Leader of Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Dr Ibadullah on Thursday regretted indifferent attitude of government relating to Kurram incidents and said that it is astonishing that KP Chief Minister is short of time to visit violence-hit areas and express solidarity with affected families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Leader of Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Dr Ibadullah on Thursday regretted indifferent attitude of government relating to Kurram incidents and said that it is astonishing that KP Chief Minister is short of time to visit violence-hit areas and express solidarity with affected families.

He was addressing session of KP assembly that was chaired by Speaker Babar Salim Swati.

He said that providing security to people is foremost responsibility of government, adding that CM has not yet visited violence affected areas of Kurram that speaks of his indifferent attitude and failure of government.

He said that government employees are afraid to leave offices after duty hours while all the important posts have been occupied by people belonging to D I Khan. He said that assembly agenda is mainly consisted of irrelevant issues like shelling, baton charge and D Chowk while the matters relating to wellbeing, development and welfare have been ignored.

Dr Ibadullah said that unemployment that is a serious problem of KP province could not be addressed by misleading people and raising deceiving slogans. He said that it would be unwise to incite Pashtuns to participate in protests and sit-ins.

He said that we would support any such attempt that was meant to provide help to innocents that are incarcerated.

He also criticized policies of PTI leadership and said that Pashtuns should be used to achieve political objectives. He said that PTI has also promoted culture of indecency in politics by using derogatory language in public rallies and protests.

He said that our province is confronted with many issues including law and order and government must show its progress rather using misleading slogans to divert attention of people from basic problems.