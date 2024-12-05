Open Menu

Opposition Regrets Failure Of Provincial Government To Address Violence In Kurram

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 10:57 PM

Opposition regrets failure of provincial government to address violence in Kurram

Leader of Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Dr Ibadullah on Thursday regretted indifferent attitude of government relating to Kurram incidents and said that it is astonishing that KP Chief Minister is short of time to visit violence-hit areas and express solidarity with affected families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Leader of Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Dr Ibadullah on Thursday regretted indifferent attitude of government relating to Kurram incidents and said that it is astonishing that KP Chief Minister is short of time to visit violence-hit areas and express solidarity with affected families.

He was addressing session of KP assembly that was chaired by Speaker Babar Salim Swati.

He said that providing security to people is foremost responsibility of government, adding that CM has not yet visited violence affected areas of Kurram that speaks of his indifferent attitude and failure of government.

He said that government employees are afraid to leave offices after duty hours while all the important posts have been occupied by people belonging to D I Khan. He said that assembly agenda is mainly consisted of irrelevant issues like shelling, baton charge and D Chowk while the matters relating to wellbeing, development and welfare have been ignored.

Dr Ibadullah said that unemployment that is a serious problem of KP province could not be addressed by misleading people and raising deceiving slogans. He said that it would be unwise to incite Pashtuns to participate in protests and sit-ins.

He said that we would support any such attempt that was meant to provide help to innocents that are incarcerated.

He also criticized policies of PTI leadership and said that Pashtuns should be used to achieve political objectives. He said that PTI has also promoted culture of indecency in politics by using derogatory language in public rallies and protests.

He said that our province is confronted with many issues including law and order and government must show its progress rather using misleading slogans to divert attention of people from basic problems.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law And Order Visit Progress I Khan All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Integrated plan devised to ensure uninterrupted su ..

Integrated plan devised to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in Souther ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister distributes cheques among beneficiaries o ..

Minister distributes cheques among beneficiaries of 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' prog ..

5 minutes ago
 Zero Waste Villages initiative a step towards clea ..

Zero Waste Villages initiative a step towards cleaner Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Bacon House in collaboration with NCSW to organize ..

Bacon House in collaboration with NCSW to organize an event

2 minutes ago
 Provincial assembly passes KP Parks, Horticulture ..

Provincial assembly passes KP Parks, Horticulture Authority Bill 2024

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurat ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates Prof Hashmat Lodi Developme ..

2 minutes ago
Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews tr ..

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews traffic, civic issues in Lyari

2 minutes ago
 S. Korean politician who tussled with soldier says ..

S. Korean politician who tussled with soldier says felt 'fear'

2 minutes ago
 UK's Starmer vows to 'take country forward' in res ..

UK's Starmer vows to 'take country forward' in reset bid after 150 days

2 minutes ago
 OPEC+ extends oil supply cuts through March

OPEC+ extends oil supply cuts through March

10 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presents ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presents cash rewards to topper girls ..

2 minutes ago
 Macron tells EU chief Mercosur deal is 'unacceptab ..

Macron tells EU chief Mercosur deal is 'unacceptable'

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan