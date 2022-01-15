Opposition rejects LG bill in Sindh: Amin Ul Haque

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Saturday said all the opposition parties in Sindh Assembly had rejected the Local Government Bill which was aimed at to snatch all the administrative, financial and political authority of the local government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Saturday said all the opposition parties in Sindh Assembly had rejected the Local Government Bill which was aimed at to snatch all the administrative, financial and political authority of the local government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the MQM-P would oppose the local government bill at every forum, adding the bill should always presented in democratic way and all the political parties had right to hold detail discussion freely on that bill.

Sindh government had mentioned in the bill that Chief Minister Sindh could bring change in the bill whenever he want, he added.

Replying to a question, he hoped that MQM-P would get clear majority in local government elections in Karachi and clean sweep in the next general elections of 2023 as well.

He said the opposition was united against the Sindh government over the matter of local government bill.