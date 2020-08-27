UrduPoint.com
Opposition Rejects Money Laundering Bill: State Minister

Thu 27th August 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday said that Opposition had rejected the money laundering bill presented before the table of Upper House.

Talking to a private news channel program, he said that Opposition parties should brush aside personal interest and take care of the national interest.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government didn't have any personal issue with Opposition parties. He said, we will hold talks with Opposition benches regarding money laundering bill for the larger national interest. Commenting on Horse-trading issue, he said the incumbent government wanted to abolish all routes of Horse-trading.

He added that present leadership had found the solution to conduct the Senate election in a transparent and free manner.

