Opposition Rejects Provincial Budget

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The opposition parties in Sindh Assembly on Saturday rejected the Sindh government's budget for the next financial year 2020-21 here.

The opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) Pakistan and Grand Democratic Alliance in a press conference said that they reject the buget.

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah could not reply to questions raised by the opposition benches during his budget speech.

He said that earlier Asif Ali Zardari was termed as Mr.10 percent and now he was being called as 90 percent.

PTI Parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on the occasion said that children were dying of dog bites because of the non-availability of vaccine.

He alleged that wheat was also being stolen from government depots. He asked Pakistan People's Party (PPP)-led government to answer the corruption done in 12 years.

MQM- Pakistan Deputy Convener Kanwar Naveed Jameel said that the provincial government presented a dictatorial budget in which not a single project was given to Karachi.

MQM- Pakistan MPA Mohammed Hussain said that Karachi and other urbn areas had been neglected in the budget.

DGA Parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Hasnain Mirza said that the government spent excessively and the Chief Minister got those expenditures approved in the supplimentary budget.

