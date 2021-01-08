UrduPoint.com
Opposition Resorts To Dirty Politics Over Machh Tragedy: Shehbaz Gill

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 10:10 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday said opposition parties' leadership had resorted to dirty politics over Machh tragedy as it failed to achieve desired results from their political maneuverings of the past

In a news release, he said after getting humiliated at every front, the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) now flocked Quetta to use the Machh incident martyrs' bodies for political point-scoring.

Both the parties had no compassion for bereaved families of Machh incident, he said while pointing out their track-record of doing politics over their dead family members.

He said the government did not want to do politics over the bodies of martyrs as the entire nation was saddened over the tragic incident. Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered for early redressal of Hazara Community's grievances, he added.

Gill maintained that it was foremost priority of the government to provide justice to the families of Machh victims.

Taking a jibe over PML-N vice president Maryam Safdar, he said the 'Calibri queen' had once again started doing dirty politics on the bodies of colliers after her all political tactics fell short.

He said the way Maryam Safdar was doing politics in Quetta, it seemed that she had forgotten the Model Town incident that took place at the time when her father was into the power. They were the same people who did not even bother to sympathize with the victims of that incident in-person.

Adding further, he said Nawaz Sharif, who did not came Pakistan to attend his mother's funeral, sent his daughter for politicizing the Machh coal miners' death.

He said the 'selected' chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Zardari was an immature politician, who raised on looted money.

Mentioning various tragic incidents in Sindh like the Abbas Town tragedy and Naqeebullah Mehsud murder, he said as to why Bilawal did not go to such victims' homes.

