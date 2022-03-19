Opposition responsible for current situation: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minster on Youth Affairs Saturday said that the Opposition was responsible of the current situation and the members of the Assembly who were involved in horse trading would be made accountable under Article 63(A) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the horse trading before election was the old practice of the Opposition parties and the presence of the members of Parliament in Sindh House was its proof.

Usman Dar said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf believes in rule of law and does not involve in undemocratic moves, adding that the people of the constituency showed confidence in the leadership of PTI which would be maintained at any cost.

He said that strict disciplinary action would be taken against PTI members who were found involved in selling their loyalty against the willingness of the voters. The people their Constituencies will take revenge in next election, he expressed. He said that following the failure of no confidence motion on March 27, the people would show the enthusiasm through power.