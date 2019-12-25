Opposition responsible for delay in Senate session: Azam Khan Swati

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Wednesday said opposition was responsible for delay in session of Senate as it was using the upper house for its vested interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Wednesday said opposition was responsible for delay in session of Senate as it was using the upper house for its vested interests.

In a statement, he said opposition wanted to save itself from accountability and therefore it was compromising the institution of Senate.

Opposition was more concerned about its corruption cases and not about upholding the constitution, he noted.

He said he feared confrontation in the Senate in case the session was called as the opposition was not showing any seriousness.

If the government calls the session next week, its result would be ruckus and not any legislation, Swati added.