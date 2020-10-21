UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Responsible For Ruining Institutions With Nepotism, Corruption: Shibli Faraz

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:50 PM

Opposition responsible for ruining institutions with nepotism, corruption: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that the leaderships of Opposition parties were responsible for ruining the institutions with nepotism and corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ):Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that the leaderships of Opposition parties were responsible for ruining the institutions with nepotism and corruption.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), leaders had appointed their blue eyed persons in different institutions, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

He regretted that culture of nepotism and corruption had brought the institutions down. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was trying to weed out corruption from the society, he said.

Expressing dismay over the weak policies of the previous regimes, he said most of the institutions were found without heads in 2018.

Shibli Faraz said, "We have taken the initiatives and appointed qualified persons in Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan and State Bank of Pakistan.

" In two years period of the PTI government, he said it could not remove the mess made by the leaderships of Opposition parties during the 40 years of their ruling.

Commenting on Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he said the narrative promoted by Nawaz Sharif had damaged the image of the country at international level.

The minister said that Imran Khan after coming into power had extended the friendship culture with different countries to bring investment in Pakistan.

In reply to a question about unemployment in media sector, Senator Faraz said that incumbent government had ensured transparency through its website regarding awarding advertisement to electronic and print media.

All outstanding payments had been given to owners of the electronic and print media, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz 2018 Muslim Media TV From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

22 minutes ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

41 seconds ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

46 seconds ago

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of b ..

52 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre hosts Virtual SCAD Par ..

52 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads Emirati side to UAE-Turkm ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.