Opposition Responsible To Show Required Numbers Against Govt: Asad Umar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2022 | 12:26 AM

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday said the opposition bring vote of no confidence so it was responsible to show their required numbers in the parliament

The government had decided that it would not attend the parliament session of the day of no confidence motion, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said action would be taken against violators of the constitution regarding floor crossing, adding the opposition parties were trying to buy the votes against the government from corruption money.

The minister said the government was fully focused on the matter of no confidence motion and the opposition would again face defeat as per earlier in that regard.

He said the opposition was offering heavy amount to members of the treasury benches for joining them but they would not succeed in their objectives, adding everyone knew that how opposition had used corruption money for buying the Senate members during the last elections of the Upper House and Yousaf Raza Gillani election as well.

Asad Umar said the opposition itself not ensured about the success in the no confidence motion against the government as they had given confused statements in this regard.

He said opposition had not enough numbers for passing the no confidence motion against the treasury benches.

Replying to a question, he said meetings between the political parties was a routine matter but all the allied political parties were fully intact with the government and they had full confidence in the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

