Opposition Resumes March To Pakistani Capital After Imran Khan Assassination Attempt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2022 | 07:46 PM

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, the opposition party of ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, resumed Thursday its march to the capital after the protest procession was interrupted last week by an assault on its leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, the opposition party of ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, resumed Thursday its march to the capital after the protest procession was interrupted last week by an assault on its leader.

"Our commitment is firm and our spirits are high. The hard work of our soldiers and the sacrifice of our martyrs will definitely pay off," PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

Thousands of opposition supporters gathered in the city of Wazirabad in the province of Punjab ahead of the protest march.

Qureshi, the former foreign minister, addressed the crowd, promising that Imran Khan would take over as the leader of the march from Rawalpindi, the twin city of Islamabad.

Khan was shot in the legs on November 3, six days into the protest march. On Wednesday, he accused a senior army officer, Major General Faisal Naseer, of being behind the attempt on his life.

Punjab's Communication Minister, Ali Afzal Sahi, told the rally in Wazirabad that the protest would resume with the new zeal following the hiatus as protesters seek to "attain true independence and ascertainment."

