Opposition risking lives to save hereditary politics: Shandana Gulzar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shandana Gulzar Khan said on Tuesday that the alliance of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) were risking the lives of people by holding rallies in Corona to save hereditary politics.

Talking to ptv she said, "Rallies will not end the government but Corona-virus is definitely growing, however, the fake leaders of irrational opposition do not understand the situation," The opposition was giving priority to its personal interests over national ones, she added.

She said that the opposition was equally responsible for the safety of people's lives amid COVID-19 because the unnatural unity of the opposition has become a promoter of Covid-19 in Pakistan.

She said that an opposition leader insisted on holding a rally despite of being a victim of corona-virus himself.

Replying to a question she asked the opposition to come up with a positive strategy on the pandemic and should cooperate with the government in fight against the second wave of the corona-virus.

Shandana criticized opposition for having double standards to cope with the COVID-19 and urged the public to avoid such meetings in the larger interest of nation.

"We need to put politics aside and work for the national cause", she added.