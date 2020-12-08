UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Risking Lives To Save Hereditary Politics: Shandana Gulzar

Sumaira FH 53 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

Opposition risking lives to save hereditary politics: Shandana Gulzar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shandana Gulzar Khan said on Tuesday that the alliance of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) were risking the lives of people by holding rallies in Corona to save hereditary politics.

Talking to ptv she said, "Rallies will not end the government but Corona-virus is definitely growing, however, the fake leaders of irrational opposition do not understand the situation," The opposition was giving priority to its personal interests over national ones, she added.

She said that the opposition was equally responsible for the safety of people's lives amid COVID-19 because the unnatural unity of the opposition has become a promoter of Covid-19 in Pakistan.

She said that an opposition leader insisted on holding a rally despite of being a victim of corona-virus himself.

Replying to a question she asked the opposition to come up with a positive strategy on the pandemic and should cooperate with the government in fight against the second wave of the corona-virus.

Shandana criticized opposition for having double standards to cope with the COVID-19 and urged the public to avoid such meetings in the larger interest of nation.

"We need to put politics aside and work for the national cause", she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Alliance Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of Shehbaz Sharif, declared p ..

4 minutes ago

PDM leadership to meet in Islamabad today

30 minutes ago

Islamic Advisory Group Reiterates Commitment to Po ..

1 hour ago

Ali Usman and Rameez Aziz reprimanded

1 hour ago

Covid-19 claims 89 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

1 hour ago

Escape to Dubai this winter and enjoy a free hotel ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.