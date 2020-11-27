UrduPoint.com
Opposition Risking People's Lives To Meet Unconstitutional Demands: Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 01:30 AM

Opposition risking people's lives to meet unconstitutional demands: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Thursday said the opposition was risking the lives of the people to meet its unconstitutional demands.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed his concerns over the opposition's Multan rally and said there may be an outbreak of the deadly viral infection due to the public gathering and held opposition responsible for the health hazard consequences.

He said the opposition only wanted to get National Reconciliation Ordinance from the government putting the lives of the people at risk.

Responding to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not victimizing any political party.

Pakistan's institutions and judiciary were independent he said adding those who had not committed any crime, need not to be afraid of any thing.

He further said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders were habitual of threatening the institutions and officials whenever any case was filed against them.

Replying to an allegation, he said if corruption of one rupee was proved against him, he would accept the punishment whatsoever the opposition would propose against him.

