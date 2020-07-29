Opposition says it always support legislation for national interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Legislators of opposition parties in the National Assembly on Wednesday said they always supported the government on the passage of bills related to the national interest and security.

Speaking in the House, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Khawaja Asif said during an informal meeting, the opposition parties had expressed their willingness for the passage of two bills related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

"The nine-member committee constituted to facilitate the main parliamentary committee had agreed on the two bills related to the FATF, " he added.

"We want Pakistan should come out from the grey list and not be included in the black list. We want Pakistan to be included in the white list, we want improvement in the country and its economy," he added.

The PML-N leader claimed that an impression was created that the opposition parties were damaging the national interest and had linked the change of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws with supporting of the bills related to FATF.

He said his party wanted that the people should be provided job opportunities and there was improvement in their living standard and end of inflation.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf of the Pakistan Peoples Party said his party was never against accountability but it should be done across the board. It was a wrong impression that the opposition parties had no interest in the passage of FATF bills.

He said the politics of allegations should end.

Pervaiz Ashraf claimed, "We never asked for linking of the passage of FATF bills with change of NAB laws." Ruckus was created by the opposition in the House when Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tried to give personal explanation following remarks of Khawaja Asif.