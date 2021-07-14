UrduPoint.com
Opposition Seeking NRO In AJK Elections Campaign: Gill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 09:46 PM

Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday expressed that opposition sought National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government during the general election campaign of Azad Jammu and Kashmir but they would not be succeeded in their vested interest policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday expressed that opposition sought National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government during the general election campaign of Azad Jammu and Kashmir but they would not be succeeded in their vested interest policies.

Talking to private news channel, he said Maryum Nawaz was misleading people of Kashmir as the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was involved in mega corruption cases and was facing corruption charges.

He said unfortunately, all major political figure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were facing grafting charges.

He said all the citizen knew very well that who had looted the national exchequer in past and who was delivering practically.

Shahbaz said the whole nation was hailing the services of law enforcement and security personnel as they were presenting their sacrifices for the sake ofthe nation.

In the history of the country, first time the government was taking action against parliamentarians of treasury benches found involved in any corruption or violations.

